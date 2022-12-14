AIIMS Delhi server attack: Hackers were from China, says govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now investigating the "deliberate and targeted" ransomware attack.

AIIMS Delhi server attack: The Central government on Wednesday confirmed that hackers from China had hacked Delhi AIIMS server. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi allegedly faced a cyber attack last month, paralysing its servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now investigating the "deliberate and targeted" ransomware attack.

Senior officials from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday said, "FIR details that the attack originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical & 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now."

Along with the NIA, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Forensic Sciences University, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre and NIA, among others, are also investigating the cyber attack.

