AIIMS cyber attack: Delhi Police seeks data on Chinese hackers from CBI-Interpol

Two of the analysts designated to look into the servers of Delhi AIIMS were suspended after the cyber attack.

AIIMS Delhi server attack: After the recent attack on the server of AIIMS in Delhi, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has written a letter to the CBI seeking details from Interpol about IP addresses of e-mail IDs from China's Henan and Hong Kong that were used to launch the cyber attack.

Reports cite that of the 100 servers connected to AIIMS, Delhi (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were infiltrated by the hackers. However, data in the five servers were later successfully retrieved.

Delhi AIIMS faced a cyber attack on November 23 this year which led to a paralysis of its servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was then registered by the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police.

Two of the analysts designated to look after the servers' securities were suspended afterwards for the alleged breach of cyber security.

Along with the Delhi Police, NIA, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Forensic Sciences University, and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre are also investigating the cyber attack.

