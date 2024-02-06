Enforcement Directorate rejects AAP minister Atishi's 'deleted CCTV footage' charge, says, 'it's malicious'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference on ED raids, in New Delhi.

Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday termed allegations by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi as false, baseless and malicious after the latter accused the probing agency of deleting CCTV footage of certain accused in a money laundering case. ED slammed the AAP saying, "baseless allegations are trumped up daily by its leaders just to discredit the evidences against their misdeeds."

Allegations levelled against ED regarding deletion of CCTV footage of certain accused persons are completely false and malicious. All statements of the accused persons were recorded under CCTV surveillance and the same were supplied to the accused persons as sought by them and the Ld Trial Court was also provided the same, ED said.

The CCTV footage was, however, recorded in video only format as the then available CCTV system did not have the facility to record audio. No audio recording has ever been deleted by ED officials. Audio facility was just not available in the earlier CCTV system of ED, it added.

ED records hundreds of statements in quasi-judicial proceedings in a professional manner. Baseless allegations are trumped up daily by APP leaders just to discredit the evidences against their misdeeds, the probing agency said.

The CCTV system at ED office was modernised with latest facilities and upgraded storage facility in October 2023 enabling audio recording of the interrogations. Henceforth, interrogation of all the accused persons have been done with audio-video recording including that of Sanjay Singh.

In view of these false, baseless, malicious allegations by Atishi Marlena, AAP Minister, the Directorate of Enforcement may take serious legal action.

