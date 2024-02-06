ED 'deleted' audio recordings of witness statements: AAP leader Atishi on money laundering probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Atishi

In an explosive revelation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate 'deleted' audio recordings of witness statements. The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and some persons connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said. About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids. It was not immediately clear if the searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation or in connection with a fresh case, they said.

She said, "For the last 2 years, AAP leaders are being threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone's house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested...Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee. Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented..."

Atishi added, "ED raids are going on against AAP leaders and people associated with AAP. Raids are underway at the residence of AAP Treasurer and MP ND Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal's PA and others. BJP want to suppress our party through central agencies but I want to tell them that we will not be afraid..."

The locations of Bibhav Kumar and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar, office of party Rajya Sabha MP and national treasurer N D Gupta apart from some others are being covered by the officials of the central agency.