Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. ED 'deleted' audio recordings of witness statements: AAP leader Atishi on money laundering probe

ED 'deleted' audio recordings of witness statements: AAP leader Atishi on money laundering probe

She also alleged that the ED is coercing, threatening people to give false statements against AAP leaders in excise policy case

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2024 10:51 IST
AAP leader Atishi
Image Source : PTI AAP leader Atishi

In an explosive revelation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate 'deleted' audio recordings of witness statements. The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and some persons connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said. About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids. It was not immediately clear if the searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation or in connection with a fresh case, they said.  

She said, "For the last 2 years, AAP leaders are being threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone's house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested...Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee. Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented..."

Atishi added, "ED raids are going on against AAP leaders and people associated with AAP. Raids are underway at the residence of AAP Treasurer and MP ND Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal's PA and others. BJP want to suppress our party through central agencies but I want to tell them that we will not be afraid..."

The locations of Bibhav Kumar and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar, office of party Rajya Sabha MP and national treasurer N D Gupta apart from some others are being covered by the officials of the central agency.

Related Stories
Kejriwal rejigs Cabinet: Saurabh Bharadwaj to now head tourism, Atishi to handle water department

Kejriwal rejigs Cabinet: Saurabh Bharadwaj to now head tourism, Atishi to handle water department

Delhi LG refuses to consider govt’s report on Bamnoli land acquisition matter, calls it ‘half-baked’

Delhi LG refuses to consider govt’s report on Bamnoli land acquisition matter, calls it ‘half-baked’

Delhi Police visits minister Atishi's home amidst 'poaching' claims, AAP leader reacts sharply

Delhi Police visits minister Atishi's home amidst 'poaching' claims, AAP leader reacts sharply

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News