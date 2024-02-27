Delhi: 39 coins and 37 magnets extracted from man's stomach. Know full story here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 39 coins and 37 magnets

In a shocking in the national capital, a 26-year-old patient was admitted to the emergency ward of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with complaints of repeated vomiting and stomach pain for more than 20 days.

However, what followed next just shocked the doctors beyond bounds. The patient's relatives got his stomach X-rayed, which showed coins and magnets in his stomach. A CT scan of the abdomen revealed that the heavy load of coins and magnets was causing a blockage in the intestine. After explanation, the patient immediately agreed for surgery. After the operation, 39 coins and 37 magnets were removed from the patient's stomach.

According to the information received, the young man was reportedly suffering from mental illness. When the patient was asked why he was swallowing magnets and coins, he said that he thought that these metals contained a large amount of zinc and if he swallowed it, he would become healthy. Relatives of the patient said that he had been eating coins and magnets for the last few weeks. The patient was also undergoing psychiatric treatment.

After the surgery, the patient remained in the hospital for seven days. When he recovered after seven days, he was allowed to go home.