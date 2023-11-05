16 JNU students receive inquiry notice for protesting for water supply outside VC's residence

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Students on the JNU campus

Jawaharlal Nehru University is once again in the news for the wrong reason. This time JNU made headlines after four representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU)' and 12 hostel presidents received an inquiry notice for protesting outside the Vice Chancellor's residence.

According to an official notification, the inquiry has been called based on a complaint received by the chief security officer regarding the involvement of these students in a protest in front of the VC's residence on September 19.

However, no immediate response came from Proctor Satish Gargoti. The students were told to appear before the proctor on November 7 for the inquiry.

Protests for water supply

One of the students who received the notice and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, "Students of JNUSU and hostel presidents demonstrated outside the residence of the Vice-Chancellor after water supply at least five hostels were halted for several days."

Ghosh said till date, some of these hostels which house around 700-800 students face a shortage of water with the supply running for only five hours a day.

JNUSU called for a meeting of all students' organisations on Sunday to discuss the matter. The students' union will visit the proctor's office on Monday for negotiation.

