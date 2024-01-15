Delhi: NRI woman working at private firm raped at five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri, CEO booked

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: The CEO of a private company has been booked for allegedly raping an NRI woman, who was a former employee of his firm, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place at a five-star hotel in the Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi on September 14.

The FIR in the case was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station after the Indian-origin US citizen approached the police on Saturday night.

FIR filed against accused CEO

Based on a complaint from an Indian-origin US citizen on Saturday night, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chanakyapuri police station.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that she was working as an assistant general manager at the company where the accused was the CEO. She said the man was known to her uncle and had helped her in getting a job.

"The complainant, who is a US citizen of Indian origin, has alleged sexual assault against the CEO of the five-star private hotel where she was employed. She worked as an assistant general manager at the hotel. The accused was an acquaintance of her uncle, who helped her get the job," said the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway based on the evidence on record, a senior police officer said.

