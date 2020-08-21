32-year-old woman gangraped twice after 7 men offer her lift at bus stop

Image Source : PTI 32-year-old woman offered lift by 7 men; gangraped twice

At least 7 people were arrested for gangraping a woman in Himachal Pradesh. The incident was reported from Kangra, where the woman was first offered a lift on their vehicle on Thursday and was later gangraped. According to the details, the 32-year-old woman was waiting for a bus at the Banoi area, when the accused men offered her lift and possibly took her to a poultry farm in Salol where she was gang-raped. She was later taken to a hotel in Mcleodganj and raped again.

Commenting on the incident, the police have said the victim was taken from the farm to a hotel in Mcleodganj where the accused took turns to rape her again.

The victim is married and a mother of three children. She is living separately from her husband for the last five years, the police revealed.

A case has been registered at Gagal police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, they said.

Police have also arrested the hotel owner in Mcleodganj where the victim was taken.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage