UP: Wife hits husband with hammer on head, kills him after heated argument in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A woman hit her husband on his head with a hammer and allegedly killed him following a heated argument over “personal issues” in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, the police said on Sunday. The woman, identified as Parvati, in her early 20s, was arrested yesterday. The incident took place in Roza Jalalpur village under the Bisrakh police station area, they said. Her husband, who was in his late 20s and worked as a mason, died at a local hospital during treatment.

What did the police say?

"On Sunday, a relative of the couple alerted the local police about the incident after which the accused was taken into custody," a police spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Food delivery agent set ablaze, blames woman he proposed for marriage before death

"The couple had a heated argument and a fight over their personal issues after which the accused hit her husband with a hammer on his head. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive," the spokesperson said.

The police lodged an FIR at the local Bisrakh police station and recovered a hammer from the spot of the crime.

The police said that further legal proceedings are underway in the matter, and an investigation into the incident is also being carried out.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Man hacks mother, two-month-old son to death with axe, injures wife in brutal attack