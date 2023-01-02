Uttar Pradesh: 'Exorcist' arrested for raping minor girl Pipri

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The accused was arrested

Police arrested an exorcist for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl suffering from epilepsy on the pretext of treating her in Pipri police station area of the district, official said on Sunday.

The girl has been suffering from epilepsy for the past three years and was undergoing treatment in private hospitals, but there was no improvement in her condition, said Shravan Kumar Singh, SHO, Pipri police station.

On December 24, when the girl's father was away, Ashok Kumar (45), an exorcist, came to their house and convinced her mother to send her away with him to "get rid of evil spirits".

After this, he took the girl to a secluded place and raped her, Singh said.

An FIR was registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl's father under relevant IPC and POCSO sections on Saturday and he was arrested on Sunday

(With PTI input