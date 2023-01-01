Jharkhand: Man killed by mob allegedly for stealing goats in Giridih

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representional image

Jharkhand: A man was beaten to death by mob for allegedly trying to steal goats in Jharkhand's Giridih district, the police informed on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night at Sadi Gawanro, a tribal-dominated village, in the Muffasil Police Station area of the district, around 200 km from the state's capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Choudhary, a resident of Simaria village within the same police station limits.

"The man went to the Sadi Gawanro village to steal goats. When he was untying ruminants from a house on Saturday night, it came to the notice of villagers and he was beaten to death," Giridih sub-divisional police officer Anil Kumar Singh told PTI.

The villagers alleged that the man was involved in several crimes.

An investigation has been started, the SDPO said, adding that the police are trying to identify those involved in killing of the person.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Woman dies after car hits her scooty, drags it for few kms in Sultanpuri

ALSO READ | Brawl erupts at New Year party in Noida society over selfies with women; Cop among 3 arrested