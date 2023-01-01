Delhi: Woman dies after car hits her scooty, drags it for few kms in Sultanpuri

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A woman's body was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area. (Representational image)

Delhi: A woman was hit and dragged by a car for a few kilometres in Delhi's Sultanpuri area on early Sunday morning. The victim, who was driving a two-wheeler, died on the spot.

After being hit by the car, the body got entangled in the wheel of the car and was dragged alongside. All five occupants of the car have been apprehended, reports said.

The police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several km, said Harendra K Singh, DCP Outer Delhi.

"It is not true that the victim was sexually assaulted. It is being wrongly circulated on social media. We will take action against those responsible for spreading such news," said Harendra K Singh.

Speaking on the matter, Delhi women's commission chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "A naked dead body of a girl was found in Delhi's Kanjhawala. It's being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooty with a car and dragged it for several kilometres. This is a serious matter, I am summoning the Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out."

Earlier, it was suspected that she was first raped and then killed before being dragged, but now the police have made it clear that it was an accident in which she was killed and her body got entangled in a car.

A senior police official said that they got a call at around 3.24 a.m. in this matter.

"The caller said that the body of a female was tied to a Baleno car and it was being dragged. The caller was constantly contacted over his mobile number by the team at Kanjhawala Police Station. Later on, the caller identified the vehicle as a grey colour Baleno car," the official said.

After receiving the PCR call, a police team was immediately sent to the spot and staff deployed at pickets were alerted. The message was also flashed across to search for the vehicle.

Later on, the police got a second PCR call at around 4.11 a.m. regarding a body that was lying in the Kanjhawala area.

On reaching the spot, the Crime Team, Rohini district was also called to the spot. The crime team inspected the spot and photographs were taken from different angles as well as exhibits were lifted from the scene of the crime. Thereafter, the body of the deceased was sent to SGM, Hospital, Mangolpuri wherein the doctor declared the patient brought dead.

The official said that the car was traced and during the enquiry, the occupants of the vehicle were traced they stated that the car met with an accident in the area of PS Sultanpuri.

"In the area of PS Sultanpuri, SHO during night patrolling had already noticed a scooty in an accidental condition and this information was lodged in the PS at 3.53 a.m. With the scooty number further investigation was conducted and it was found that it belonged to the victim," the police said.

The police said that spot inspection revealed that after the accident, the victim got entangled in the wheels and was dragged for quite some distance.

The police said that they have arrested five persons, who were in the car. Further investigation into the matter was on.

