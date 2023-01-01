Maharashtra: 11 injured after fire breaks out in Nashik factory; rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Maharashtra: 11 injured after fire breaks out in Nashik factory.

Nashik factory fire : Massive fire broke out in a factory located in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident took place on Sunday (January 1) in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil.

At least 11 people are found to be injured after the incident. The rescue operation is underway.

Around 12 fire tenders are present at spot to douse off the flames. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital for medical treatment.

More details are awaited in this regard.

