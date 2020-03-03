Three murders in 24 hours in UP district

Uttar Pradesh murder (Representational Image)

Three separate murders have rocked Ferozabad in the past 24 hours. Murder cases have been reported from Fariha, Tundla and Linepar areas of the district. The first incident was reported from Tundali village under Tundla police jurisdiction, where a 79-year-old man was bludgeoned to death. The victim, Narain Singh was the father of a deputy income tax commissioner.

The victim had gone to his farm when someone attacked him and dumped the body in a drain.

Superintendent of Police (city) Prabal Pratap Singh said, "Prima facie, it is a fallout of an old rivalry. We are investigating the case. The victim was attacked with a hard object on the back of his head twice. We are waiting for the autopsy report."

The second case was reported from Barthara village under Fariha police jurisdiction, where one 47-year-old Uma Shankar Singh was shot dead.

A native of Jalesar, Uma Shankar had shifted to his in-law's house at Nagla Kaansh 15 years back.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said, "The victim's body was found in a pool of blood on a cot. He was shot on the face while sleeping in his agriculture field. It is a case of murder. His relatives have given a written complaint to lodge an FIR."

The body has been sent for autopsy.

The third murder was reported from Charrbagh village under Linepar police jurisdiction, where a 30-year-old man, a daily wager, was stabbed to death and his private parts chopped off.

The body of the victim, Dhayan Singh of Sofipur village, was thrown on the roadside.

The Sadar circle officer, Baldev Singh, and a team of local police rushed to the spot to initiate a probe.

According to police, it seems to be a case of revenge killing.

"The victim had been married for 10 years but was living separately from his wife for the past one year. An FIR has been lodged and the body has been sent for autopsy," said the circle officer.

