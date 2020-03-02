Uttar Pradesh: Woman thrashes 6-month-old daughter to death after argument with husband

Image Source : PTI Woman thrashes 6-month-old daughter to death

A six-month-old baby died of injuries after she was allegedly beaten by her mother in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Rampur village in Aligarh, where the woman beat her child to death after her husband refused to buy her and the children new clothes for Holi. According to the police, accused Pinky Sharma and her husband Rahul had an argument when the latter refused to go to the market to buy new clothes.

Pinky vented her anger on her infant daughter, Soni, and thrashed her so badly that the infant died.

On a complaint lodged by Rahul, police registered a case against Pinky under section 302 (murder) of IPC and arrested her.

Station in-charge Naresh Kumar Singh said that Pinky told police that she did not kill her daughter intentionally.

He added that she was frustrated with domestic issues and constant arguments with her husband and took out her frustration on her daughter, without realising that the baby would die.

Pinky got married to Rahul, a lock factory labourer, four years ago and they have a three-year-old son too.

Also Read | 12-year-old girl raped, hanged from tree in Assam; 7 students held

Also Read | 13-year-old girl raped by govt school teacher, forced to undergo abortion​