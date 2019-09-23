Suspected cow smuggler beaten up by mob in Rajasthan

Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jaipur Published on: September 23, 2019 16:16 IST
An alleged cow smuggler was beaten up by a mob in Shahjahapur area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, the police said on Monday. 

On a tip off that cows were being smuggled in two jeeps, police had put up barricades on Sunday night.

While one of the jeeps managed to dodge police teams, a group of villagers managed to stop another jeep carrying 6-7 bovines in Fusa ki Dhani where they thrashed one of the suspected smugglers identified as Munfed Khan, they said. 

"Khan holds a criminal record of smuggling cows. 6-7 bovines were recovered and taken to a cow shelter. A cross FIR has been registered in the matter and the case is being further investigated," Bhiwadi SP Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.

Khan was admitted to a hospital in Shahjahapur. 

