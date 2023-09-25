Three, including Samajwadi Party leader, arrested for running cybercrime racket in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three persons, including a Samajwadi Party leader from Mathura, accused of running an alleged cybercrime racket under the guise of a public service centre. According to the police, Samajwadi Party leader Munna Malik and two of his associates Kamaruddin and Ravi have been arrested.

'Used to make polymer impressions of Aadhar card'

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that Malik's associate Ravi was responsible for running a cyber cafe and public service center. This establishment was used to make polymer impressions of Aadhar cards and thumbprints for visiting customers. These forged materials were then provided to interstate cyber criminals and ration dealers.

"Police had been receiving information for a long time that incidents of fake Aadhaar cards and cyber crimes were being carried out through Jan Seva Kendra. City Kotwali Police and SWAT team took action and arrested SP leader Councilor Munna Malik as well as Kamaruddin. Ravi has been arrested and sent to jail. The police have recovered fake coins, a letter pad, a laptop, 40 copies of Aadhaar cards, about 140 duplicate thumb impressions, two thumb readers, an ATM swipe machine and cash," said SSP Pandey.

Further investigation is underway

Additionally, they use these fraudulent Aadhaar cards to supply counterfeit SIM cards to cyber criminals and to produce forged passports. "A large number of Aadhaar cards have been purchased and they have been used to commit cyber fraud incidents, the police will soon arrest other people associated with this gang," added the police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)

