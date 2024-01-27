Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai horror! 'Woke up to him raping me': Woman alleges rape by friend, lodges police complaint at Worli station

Mumbai horror: A Mumbai woman on Friday (January 26) has alleged rape as she slept by an Instagram friend and narrated her ordeal that took place at the home of the accused's friend almost a fortnight ago.

The 21-year-old woman has identified the alleged accused as one Heetik Shah, who has been booked by the Worli Police Station.

Recounting her nightmare under an account 'Punish My Rapist', on January 25 (Thursday), the victim has demanded justice and advised other women to beware of talking to or socialising with people on social media.

The woman said that she had gone for drinks and party with Shah to a couple of places along with his pals, and after some shots of tequila, she felt intoxicated, as the accused had reportedly forced her to drink more.

She suspected that he may have laced her drink with something which blacked out her mind that night.

"I woke up to him raping me and despite my efforts to stop him, he continued and even slapped me thrice with intense rage, leaving me scared and intimated," she wrote.

Shah also threatened her, but the next morning he rendered an apology, pleading to leave the episode behind which she said meant nothing and he went missing later.

The victim added that 12 days have passed since she was violated but he is evading arrest and has even filed for anticipatory bail as the police probe the case.

(With agency inputs)

