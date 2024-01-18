Delhi: 14-year-old raped by mother's live-in partner in Burari area, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her mother's live-in partner in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident occurred in the Burari area of north Delhi on July 23 last year, and the accused, identified as Ankit Yadav from Loni in Ghaziabad, has been arrested.

The accused, a bus driver, had been living with the victim's mother for the past eight years. The woman, who had three children from a previous marriage, left her husband eight years ago and has been in a live-in relationship with Yadav, as per the information mentioned in the FIR.

When did crime take place?

The police said that when the woman left her children at home, Ankit Yadav took advantage of the unattended kids and allegedly raped the minor. The accused also threatened her and repeated his crime a few times. “The alleged incident took place on July 23, when the woman was away in hospital and had left her children at home. It has been alleged that Ankit took advantage of the unattended kids to rape the minor. He threatened her and has committed the act on previous occasions as well,” a senior police officer said.

The woman reported the matter to the police after coming to know about the incident, following which legal action was taken.

Accused sent to judicial custody

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The medical examination and counselling of the survivor have been done. A statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been recorded. The accused was arrested and has been sent to judicial custody,” police said.

(With PTI inputs)

