Jammu: Six of family found dead at home in Sidhra

Jammu and Kashmir news : Around six members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Jammu on Wednesday (August 17), police said.

The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, they said.

The bodies were recovered from the family's house in Sidhra locality. They have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, the police said.

Police teams have rushed to the locality for investigation and further details are awaited in this regard.

Earlier on Tuesday, one Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother was injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in Chotipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat. His brother Pintu has sustained injuries.Security force personnel have been deployed in the area after the incident.

