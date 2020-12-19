Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gurugram: Miscreants pose as cops, dupe 2 Iraqi nationals of over Rs 11 lakh

Two Iraqi citizens were allegedly duped of Rs 9,93,695.85 and Rs 1,80,447.66 by miscreants posing as cops, Gurugram police said on Saturday. According to the police, a complaint in the matter was filed by Abduj Jabbar, who is a translator for Iraqi nationals.

In the complaint, Jabbar said one Iraqi national Mehandi Hasan had came to Gurugram a few days ago with his 49-year-old relative Ahemad Jakki for medical treatment in a leading private hospital in Gurugram.

On Thursday evening, both the duped victims had visited a mall at the M.G. road for shopping.

The alleged incident took place when the duo were returning back from the mall when two unidentified men in a car intercepted them in front of a hotel.

The police said the accused donned civil clothes while posing as policemen.

"The accused first asked the two Iraqi nationals to show them their passports and visa. Thereafter, the fraudsters took their handbags and wallets for checking and returned them later but fled away with Rs 9,93,695.85 and Rs 1,80,447.66, respectively.

The victims could not note the car number but informed me," Jabbar said in his police complaint.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered against the two unknown culprits under relevant sections of the IPC at DLF Phase-1 police station.

"The police team is trying to identify the culprits with the help of the CCTV footage installed at the nearby locations," said Gurugram police Spokesperson Subhash Boken.