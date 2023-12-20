Gurugram: 13-year-old girl raped, assaulted by 3 youths

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police launch a manhunt to nab the victims

Three youths kidnapped a 13-year-old girl and allegedly raped her, said the police said on Tuesday. She was brutally beaten up by them, they added. The victim's mother, who works in a private company in Gurugram, filed an FIR at women police station.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on December 13. She alleged that her daughter was kidnapped when she was returning after giving food to her brother in the afternoon.

"The accused took away my daughter to a deserted place where they not only raped her, but also thrashed her brutally. After this, they threw my daughter near a garbage heap and ran away," the complant said.

She said on receiving the information at 7.30 pm, she reached the spot and found her daughter soaked in blood and moaning in pain. The victim's mother immediately informed the police after finding her daughter.

"My daughter told me that three youths kidnapped her first and then raped and brutally thrashed her," the victim's mother added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three youths under various sections of the IPC and section six of POCSO Act at the women police station, West, on Sunday, police said.

A senior police officer said that an FIR was registered and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Let's win elections first, PM face can be discussed later, Kharge after I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting