Image Source : FILE Gang-war on the streets of Delhi, gangster shot dead in broad daylight

North Delhi's Narela witnessed a gang war on Sunday when a 40-year-old gangster was shot dead by a group of men at 10:45 am.

Virender Mann was reportedly shot at 25 times near Lampur Road in Narela Industrial area while travelling in a car.

The incident unfolded in clear daylight as a group of men surrounded the car and opened fire.

As per the police, the victim was a gangster involved in at least 13 heinous crimes including murder and robbery.

“The driver of the car managed to escape unhurt but Virender, who was in the passenger’s seat, was seriously injured. The murder could be a fall-out of an old rivalry or personal enmity. We have formed teams to identify the attackers,” said a senior police officer.

The police are still verifying the role of the driver in the incident as he was the only survivor in the attack.

“A PCR van reached the spot after getting a call. The victim was shifted to Raja Harish Chander Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds,” said one of the policemen on duty.

A doctor on duty at the hospital claimed there were around 20-25 bullet-entry wounds in Virender’s body.