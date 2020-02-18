Image Source : INDIA TV Former LIC officer, agents sent to jail for duping company with fraudulent death claims

A former Life Insurance Company (LIC) officer and two agents have been sent to jail following a complaint by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), A Special CBI Judge in Raipur in Chhattisgarh has sentenced Tukaram Chaturvedi, a former LIC officer to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The judge has also asked Chaturvedi to deposit Rs 10,000 as fine. The court has also sentenced two LIC agents to rigorous imprisonment. Fines of Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000 have been slapped on the agents.

Chaturvedi, along with Ashwant Sahu and Uma Sahu, the LIC agents faced allegations of committing a fraud and duping LIC of lakhs of rupees. These three raised numerous fraudulent death claims.

Chaturvedi, an officer in Tilda Bharatpara Branch (Chhattisgarh) along with the agents of the same branch cheated LIC of Rs 16,10,560/- (approx). They had raised insurance claims of around Rs 24 lakhs.

The CBI had registered a case against them in March, 2014 CBI under sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468 & 471 of IPC and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act, 1988 against the accused.

After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on 03.12.2014 against the accused. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted them.