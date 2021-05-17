Image Source : TWITTER/GAIKWADANKUR Delhi Police foil JeM bid to assassinate Mahant Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati in Ghaziabad

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has reportedly foiled a bid to assassinate Mahant Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati of Dasna Devi Mandir, Ghaziabad. According to the Special Cell, a suspect has been arrested from Kashmir who was plotting to kill Saraswati. He has been identified as Mohammad Dar alias Jahangeer.

Delhi Police sources said that Pakistan-based terror group Jash-e-Mohammad (JeM) was behind the plot to assassinate the seer. Sources said that Jahangeer was planning to visit Saraswati after changing his identity.

Police said that a pistol was recovered from his possession. Sources said that Jahangeer is a carpenter by profession. He was in contact with Pakistani terrorist Aabid. Both Dar and Abid were in touch via WhatsApp. Sources said that Aabid had shown the video of Saraswati to Jahangeer to instigate him. Aabid had also given arms training to Jahangeer.

Jahangeer had left for Delhi on April 23. A man identified as Umar was given the responsibility to arrange for his stay in the national capital. The two were in touch via Telegram. Sources added that Rs 35,000 was deposited in the bank account of Jahangeer.