Gang of two loot man at empty street in Delhi amid lockdown | Video

Image Source : CCTV FOOTAGE SCREENGRAB A man is being robbed in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar on April 14 amid lockdown.

With the lockdown in place across the country, it is advisable to stay inside not just to save yourself from coronavirus but also from gangs, looters that are eyeing possible. One such case has surfaced from Delhi where a man was looted after a gang of two robbed him in Baljeet Nagar area near Kuwar Singh Chowk. The incident that took place on April 14 was captured in CCTV footage and one of the accused has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

According to the CCTV footage, two young men were eyeing for a possible target at a narrow street in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar. One of them was seating on a two-wheeler parked near a house while another was roaming on the street. As the two of them noticed a man was coming from the back, they held him and grabbed his neck and tried to choke it. They looted cash and mobile from the victim and ran away. One of them has been arrested by the police. Another passerby, who noticed the crime being committed, can be seen chasing them. The victim was in an unconscious state for some time but now is in a stable condition.

Lockdown has hit especially those who were dependent on daily wages for their survival, therefore, in a situation like this, people are advised to remain extra vigilant and should not step out from their homes as several other gangs may be eyeing to commit such crimes.

