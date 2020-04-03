Effect of Lockdown? Delhi sees nearly 50 per cent drop in crime in March

Delhi: March sees nearly 50 per cent drop in crime than last year, lockdown effect?

New Delhi and National Capital Region (NRC) often gets dragged in any discussion on incidents of crime in the country. The region does not enjoy a good reputation when it comes to the crime rate. But a new statistics released by Delhi Police is sure to be a glimmer of hope for the national capital. The numbers show that criminal incidents have come down by nearly 50 per cent in New Delhi in the month of March when compared to last year.

Sample this, there were 109 incidents of robbery between March 15 and March 31, 2019. This year, however, only 53 robberies took place, as per the data from Delhi Police.

Purse and mobile snatching are a menace in the urban areas. In 2019, 294 incidents of snatching took place compared to just 181 this year between March 15 and March 31.

There were 126 burglaries last year. The number dropped to 55 this year.

Ever since Nirbhaya Gangrape in 2012 and even before that, Delhi has had a notorious reputation of being unsafe for women. Last year, there were 144 crimes against women. But this time, the incidents came down to 72.

It may well be attributed to better policing in some cases but it has also be borne in mind that national lockdown over coronavirus infections began on March 25, 2020. The lockdown has resulted in a stoppage of public transport and other services. Only essential services have been allowed to continue. In addition to these measures, the police have set up checkpoints almost everywhere to ensure that no vehicular movement takes place.

Here is the complete statistics released by the Delhi Police:

Crime 2019 2020 Robbery 109 53 Abduction of kids for ransom 1 0 Extortion 13 3 Snatching 294 181 Assault 78 27 Burglary 126 55 Vehicle theft 1982 1243 House theft 121 66 Crime against women 144 72 Kidnapping 259 150 Abduction 25 9 Accident 216 112 Fatal accident 48 19

(Source: Delhi Police | Time period: March 15 to March 31 in each year)

