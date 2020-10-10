Saturday, October 10, 2020
     
12-year-old girl raped by 3 minor cousins in Gujarat's Navsari, found 4-months pregnant

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three minor cousins for about five months. She was later found to be 4-months pregnant.

Giving out details, BS Mori, Navsari Deputy SP said: "A 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her three minor cousins about five months, was admitted to hospital in Navsari district where it was revealed that she was four months pregnant. The accused have been booked."

