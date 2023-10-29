India TV Chunav Manch: Fierce debate erupts between Radhika Khare and Ajay Alok

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Spokesperson for the Congress Party Radhika Khare and Ajay Alok, the spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A fiery debate unfolded on India TV's election forum between Radhika Khare, the Congress Party spokesperson, and Ajay Alok, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson. Radhika Khare argued that the government led by Bhupesh Baghel has worked for the welfare of the people, and the public will repose its trust in the Congress Party. She mentioned that, in the past, people used to fear visiting Chhattisgarh, apprehensive that Naxalite insurgents would emerge as soon as they left the airport. However, the scenario has changed significantly today, with Naxalism declining, thanks to the confidence instilled by the Baghel government.

In contrast, Ajay Alok from the BJP claimed that the state government itself is engaged in various criminal activities. He accused the government of promoting gambling and betraying the people. Alok referred to a fodder scam in Bihar and alleged an embezzlement scandal in Chhattisgarh, where roads were built first, only to be followed by the digging of ditches. According to Alok, these actions have been used by certain individuals to amass wealth. He further emphasized that over the past five years, numerous scams and scandals have occurred, and it appears that they will never cease.

Responding to these accusations, Radhika Khare stated that BJP officials consistently talk about scams and corruption but fail to substantiate their claims. She argued that they work diligently for the people, and the BJP finds it problematic that the Congress Party promises to empower women and provide them with financial support. Khare also noted that when the Congress speaks about giving mobile phones to the public, the BJP takes issue with it, fearing that their corrupt dealings will be exposed. She concluded by saying that the BJP is troubled because the people will realize that their government has worked for the welfare and development of the citizens.

State to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17

The state is all set to vote for its next chief minister as the Election Commission (EC) announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. In a press conference, the EC announced that the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced in the press conference that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

