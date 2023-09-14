Chhattisgarh: PM Modi targets Congress over alleged corruption in cow dung scheme

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP PM Modi addresses a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government on alleged corruption in the cow dung procurement scheme.

While addressing a rally in Raigarh, PM Modi said the Congress government in the state indulged in corruption in projects run by the state government.

PM Modi also took a jibe at the Bhupesh Baghel-led government, saying it lagged in the welfare of the poor but was ahead in corruption.

The Congress government in the state is not engaged in development work but indulges only in empty talk and claims, he said.

“There was a time when Chhattisgarh was known only for Naxalite attacks and violence. After the efforts of the BJP government, today Chhattisgarh is being recognised because of the development work done here,” PM Modi said.

The PM said the Congress used to give a guarantee to eliminate poverty during Indira Gandhi's time, even today the party is giving the same guarantee.

"Congress gave a guarantee of empowering the poor of the country... If Congress had fulfilled its guarantee, Modi had not to do so much hard work (aaj Modi ko itni mehnat nahi karni padti)...Modi had guaranteed that he would empower the poor of the country and today you are seeing the results. In just 5 years, 13.5 crore people in the country have come out of poverty. This happened because the BJP government made schemes in the interest of the poor, he asserted

“There is a festive atmosphere in the entire country these days,” he said, referring to the Chandrayaan mission and G20 Summit.

During G20 summit, world leaders were impressed with India's efforts for developmement and welfare of poor, he said.

“Many leaders, who visited India for the G20 Summit, were left impressed by development in India. Every state and region in the state is getting equal importance in development,” the PM added.

“Chhattisgarh is like the power-house for development in the country. In the last 9 years, we worked for the multidimensional development of Chhattisgarh. Today, a new chapter is being written in the development of railways in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi dedicated several rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore and laid the foundation stone of 'critical care blocks' in nine districts in Chhattisgarh during his day-long visit to the Congress-ruled state, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

PM Modi also addressed a public rally in Raipur and distributed one Lakh sickle cell counselling cards. The Prime Minister’s emphasis on improving connectivity across the country will get a boost with the dedication to the nation of important rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore.

(With agencies inputs)

