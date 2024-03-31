Chhattisgarh: Naxalites torch four vehicles engaged in iron ore transportation in Narayanpur

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Four trucks engaged in the transportation of iron ore from a mine were set ablaze by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, the police said on Sunday (March 31). The incident took place late Saturday night in which no person was reported to be injured, they said. The four trucks carrying iron ore from the Aamdai Ghati mine, allotted to a private company, were stopped by Naxalites near Chhotedongar police station on Orchha-Narayanpur road, a senior police official said.

They asked the drivers to deboard the trucks and then set the vehicles on fire and fled from the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot but by then the trucks were completely gutted, the official added.

Naxalites have been opposing the Aamdai Ghati mine project since a long time and they have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in work at the site.

Narayanpur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

(With PTI inputs)

