Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Bijapur

The police were alerted, and a team was rushed to the scene, he said.
According to the preliminary information, Hemla, who was residing in Kutru, had gone to his village on March 8 for some work, the official said.
A group of Naxalites allegedly kidnapped the victim and killed him, he said.
A Maoist pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists claimed that Hemla was acting as a police informer, the official said.
Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the Naxalites, he added.
