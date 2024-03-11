Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Bijapur

A 35-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Naxalites over the suspicion of him being a police informer in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, the police said on Monday (March 11). The deceased was identified as Pusu Hemla, who hailed from Telipetha village under Kutru police station limits. He was found dead on the Telipetha-Patakutru road by some locals this morning, an official said.

The police were alerted, and a team was rushed to the scene, he said.

According to the preliminary information, Hemla, who was residing in Kutru, had gone to his village on March 8 for some work, the official said.

A group of Naxalites allegedly kidnapped the victim and killed him, he said.

A Maoist pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists claimed that Hemla was acting as a police informer, the official said.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the Naxalites, he added.

(With PTI inputs)