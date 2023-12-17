Chhattisgarh: Naxal attack claims CRPF ASI's life, another jawan injured in Sukma

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A security personnel during an ati-Naxal search operation in the forest area.

In a tragic incident in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, a Naxal attack on the Bedre camp resulted in the martyrdom of a CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), with another jawan sustaining injuries. The attack unfolded as Naxals targeted the jawans who were on a search operation.

The injured jawan, bleeding profusely, was swiftly evacuated to the camp for immediate medical attention. The CRPF personnel, belonging to the 165 Battalion from Urasaungal, were conducting a search operation when the Naxals launched the assault at around 7 AM.