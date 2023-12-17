Sunday, December 17, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh: Naxal attack claims CRPF ASI's life, another jawan injured in Sukma

The deceased ASI has been identified as Sub-Inspector Sudhakar Reddy. Meanwhile, Constable Ramu sustained gunshot wounds and is undergoing treatment at the camp. The injured jawan is slated to be airlifted for further medical care.

December 17, 2023
Image Source : FILE PHOTO A security personnel during an ati-Naxal search operation in the forest area.

In a tragic incident in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, a Naxal attack on the Bedre camp resulted in the martyrdom of a CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), with another jawan sustaining injuries. The attack unfolded as Naxals targeted the jawans who were on a search operation.

The injured jawan, bleeding profusely, was swiftly evacuated to the camp for immediate medical attention. The CRPF personnel, belonging to the 165 Battalion from Urasaungal, were conducting a search operation when the Naxals launched the assault at around 7 AM.

