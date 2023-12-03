Chhattisgarh Election Results: People rejected Bhupesh Baghel's arrogance, says BJP leader Raman Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a big lead in the early trend of counting of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The early trend is a surprise for everyone as the exit polls predicted that Congress will retain the state. Reacting to the BJP's lead in the trend, former Chattisgarh chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh said people of the state rejected the arrogance of the CM Bhupesh Baghel.

He said the trend surprised him as well. "I was not aware of such a big undercurrent in the state," he added.

The BJP government will be formed in all three states, he asserted.

"The people have rejected all his (Baghel's) plans and his entire government," Singh added.

He said the people have given full blessings and support to BJP.

"The people have expressed confidence in the leadership and guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have expressed confidence in the promises made by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda and they also appreciated the achievements of the BJP government in the last 9 and a half years'" the BJP leader added.

There are a total of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, out of which 10 seats are reserved for SC and 29 seats are reserved for ST. There are a total of 2,03,80,079 registered voters in the state which means more than 2 crore voters made their decision to give the reins of the state to the BJP.

