'Rishte me hum tumhare baap lagte hain...': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to his nephew and rival BJP candidate

Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that there is no competition in the state and that Congress will certainly retain power in the state. He made these remarks aged of casting his vote on Friday. "We are more than 75 seats...The fight here is one-sided, there is no competition..." Baghel added.

While standing in a queue to cast his vote, Baghel also said that his party is winning comfortably. For a person contesting in my assembly (BJP candidate) I would like to say, 'rishate me hum tumhare baap lagte hain...," Baghel remarked. His statement was directed towards his nephew Vijay Baghel, who is contesting against him on a BJP seat.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. Baghel asserted that though he has been projected as the face of Congress in Chhattisgarh, the party high command will decide who the CM will be if they are voted to power.

“The second phase of the assembly election on 70 seats is underway today and people must participate in this festival of democracy. Considering the welfare of farmers, youths, women and labourers, people must come out of their homes and reach polling stations to exercise their franchise in large numbers,” he said.

'Poll promise to favour Congress'

He said their poll promises, including procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers at the rate of Rs 3,200 per quintal, farm loan waiver, KG (kindergarten) to PG (Post-Graduation) free education, an annual dole of Rs 10,000 to landless labourers and annual assistance of Rs 15,000 to women under ‘Gruh Lakshmi’ scheme, will favour the Congress in polls.

Asked about the timing of the launch of the Gruh Lakshmi scheme, which was announced on November 12 after the first phase of voting (on November 7), he said, “We had such schemes in other Congress-ruled states, including Karnataka. The announcement was done on the occasion of Diwali, which holds significance.” “People are satisfied with the works done by our government in the interest of farmers, labourers, youth, and women, and this time, we are going to win 75-plus seats,” he added.

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

It should be noted here that polling began Friday morning for the second and final phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, where 958 candidates, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM T S Singh Deo, eight state ministers and four members of Parliament are in the fray for 70 seats. Polling began at 7 am in nine polling booths in Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district for security reasons and will end at 3 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)

