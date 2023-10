Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Complete candidate list of BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The BJP, the main opposition party, has announced its candidates for all the 90 assembly constituencies in the state, which will see voting in two phases on November 7 and 17. Votes will be counted on December 3. All four seats are of unreserved category for which the party has put up fresh faces. All four seats are of unreserved category for which the party has put up fresh faces. Of the 90 candidates from BJP, 33 are from OBC (Other Backward Class), 30 from Scheduled Tribe (ST), 10 from Scheduled Caste (SC), state BJP media joint in-charge Anurag Agrawal said. The party has denied tickets to two of the 13 incumbent MLAs this time.

The Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2018 polls winning 68 seats, and comfortably formed the government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The current strength of the Congress is 71. The Congress has set a target of winning 75 seats this time, according to party leaders.

