Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Complete constituency-wise list of Congress and BJP candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader Dr Raman Singh.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 and November 17 to elect its sixth Legislative Assembly. There are 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 10 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state. The term of the present Chhattisgarh Assembly is from January 4, 2019 to January 3, 2024. Mizoram will also vote on November 7 along with Chhattisgarh, while Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 17 along with the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan and Telangana to vote on November 25 and November 30 respectively. The results for all five Assemblies will be declared on December 3.

Total voters in Chhattisgarh

There are 2,03,60,240 general voters in Chhattisgarh and 19,839 are service voters. So, the total number of electors as per electoral rolls is 2,03,80,079. According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of enrolments of young electors who attained the age of 18 years between January 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, is 2,63,829. Around 1,86,215 voters are senior citizens (80+) while there are 790 third gender voters in Chhattisgarh. There are 24,109 polling stations in the state for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023.

List of constituencies in Chhattisgarh

There are 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh: Bharatpur-Sonhat, Manendragarh, Baikunthpur, Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur, Ramanujganj, Samri, Lundra, Ambikapur, Sitapur, Jashpur, Kunkuri, Pathalgaon, Lailunga, Raigarh, Sarangarh, Kharsia, Dharamjaigarh, Rampur, Korba, Katghora, Pali-Tanakhar, Marwahi, Kota, Lormi, Mungeli, Takhatpur, Bilha, Bilaspur, Beltara, Masturi, Akaltara, Janjgir-Champa, Sakti, Chandrapur, Jaijaipur, Pamgarh, Saraipali, Basna, Khallari, Mahasamund, Bilaigarh, Kasdol, Baloda Bazar, Bhatapara, Dharsiwa, Raipur City Gramin, Raipur City West, Raipur City North, Raipur City South, Arang, Abhanpur, Rajim, Bindranawagarh, Sihawa, Kurud, Dhamtari, Sanjari Balod, Dondi Lohara, Gunderdehi, Patan, Durg Gramin, Durg City, Bhilai Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Ahiwara, Saja, Bemetara, Navagarh, Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Mohala-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewara, Bijapur and Konta. Ten seats Sarangarh, Mungeli, Masturi, Pamgarh, Saraipali, Bilaigarh, Arang, Ahiwara, Navagarh and Dongargarh are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state.

Main parties in Chhattisgarh

Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two main parties in Chhattisgarh. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) are the other two important parties in the state. Bhupesh Baghel has been the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister since 2018. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the Congress won 68 seats and formed the government. The BJP, JCC and BSP won 15, 5 and 2 seats respectively.

Main candidates in Chhattisgarh

The main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election are Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) from Patan, former Chief Minister Raman Singh (BJP) from Rajnandgaon, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (Congress) from Ambikapur, Durg MP Vijay Baghel (BJP) from Patan, Union Minister Renuka Singh (BJP) from Bharatpur-Sonhat, former Union Minister Vishnu Dev Sai (BJP) from Kunkuri, Raigarh MP Gomti Sai (BJP) from Pathalgaon, OP Chaudhary (BJP) from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh Minister Jai Singh Agrawal (Congress) from Korba, BJP state chief Arun Sao from Lormi, former MP Punnulal Mohale (BJP) from Mungeli, Dharamlal Kaushik (BJP) from Bilha, former Union Minister and Speaker of the outgoing Chhattisagrh Assembly Charan Das Mahant (Congress) from Sakti, former Rajya Sabha MP Chhaya Verma (Congress) from Dharsiwa, former Chhattisagrh Home Minister Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) from Raipur City South, former Chhattisgarh Minister Ajay Chandrakar (BJP) from Kurud, state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress) from Durg Gramin, Arun Vora (Congress) from Durg City, former state Cabinet Minister Premprakash Pandey (BJP) from Bhilai Nagar, state minister Ravindra Choubey (Congress) from Saja, Vikram Usendi (BJP) from Antagarh, Bastar Lok Sabha MP Deepak Baij (Congress) from Chitrakot and state Cabinet Minister Kawasi Lakhma (Congress) from Konta.

