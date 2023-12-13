Chhattisgarh: Army jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxalites in Narayanpur, another injured

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

An Army jawan was killed in an improved explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, reportedly triggered by Naxalites in the area. Another jawan was injured in the same incident.

The incident occurred around 11 am in the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine area under Chhote Dongar police station limits when the security personnel were out on an area domination operation, according to a senior police official.

"Naxalites triggered an IED blast and opened firing on the patrolling team that led to an encounter between the two sides," he said.

The deceased jawan was identified as Kamlesh Sahu, belonging to the CAF's 9th battalion, while Vinay Kumar Sahu suffered minor injuries. Kamlesh was a native of the Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh.

The official further said that a search operation by a joint team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and District Reserve Guard is underway in the area.

(with inputs from PTI)

