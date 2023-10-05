'People are laughing at Arvind Kejriwal': Anurag Thakur taunts AAP, says all leaders are in jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying people are laughing at him as from MP to ex-Cabinet Ministers, all are in jail. The Union Minister further lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said this is a party which came to power on the slogan of India against corruption but are now immersed in corruption.

Continuing slamming the AAP, Anurag Thakur said while former Deputy Chief Minister and other leaders are in jail in the liquor policy scam case... the 'kingpin' (referring to Arvind Kejriwal) is still out but soon he will also be under scanner as investigation is underway.

Anurag Thakur made these statements a day after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Delhi government's liquor policy scam. The ED raids at the premises of Sanjay Singh continued for around 10 hours following which he was arrested.

ALSO READ | ED, Income Tax personnel moving around more than dogs and cats: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

ALSO READ | Congress has made 'Loktantra' as 'Loottantra' and 'Prajatantra' as 'Parivartantra': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh