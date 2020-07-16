Image Source : MONTAGUE REAL ESTATE Man buys private island worth Rs 47,366 crore after negotiating deal on WhatsApp

An island worth Rs 4,73,66,55,00,000 ($6.3 billion) was purchased by a European man without even visiting the location once. As per reports, a 157-acre island southwest of Ireland was purchased after watching it was shown on a video tour.

The buyer reportedly negotiated the deal with the seller over a WhatsApp conversation. CNN Travel reports that the island has 3 beaches, 7 houses and natural widlife.

Horse Island is a an exotic property with a helipad, gym, games house as well as a 'shipwreck play house'.

Image Source : MONTAGUE REAL ESTATE Island costs $ 6.3 billion

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage