Thursday, July 16, 2020
     
  5. Man buys private island worth Rs 47,366 crore after negotiating deal on WhatsApp

An island worth Rs 4,73,66,55,00,000 ($6.3 billion) was purchased by a European man without even visiting the location once. As per reports, a 157-acre island southwest of Ireland was purchased after watching it was shown on a video tour. 

Dublin Published on: July 16, 2020 14:13 IST
An island worth Rs 4,73,66,55,00,000 ($6.3 billion) was purchased by a European man without even visiting the location once. As per reports, a 157-acre island southwest of Ireland was purchased after watching it was shown on a video tour. 

The buyer reportedly negotiated the deal with the seller over a WhatsApp conversation. CNN Travel reports that the island has 3 beaches, 7 houses and natural widlife. 

Horse Island is a an exotic property with a helipad, gym, games house as well as a 'shipwreck play house'.

