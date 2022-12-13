Want to earn the best returns in 2023? Here are a few interesting investment options

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Commodities may be a good investment option in 2023.

Investment options in 2023: You could be counting your remaining years of employment and struggling to understand how you will oversee with a scanty retirement income once you turn 65, or perhaps you've lately begun working and desire to consider making big plans for years ahead. Whatever bracket you fall into, decision to invest is among the effective methods to support your income and achieve your financial and social objectives. Let us now look at a few of the ideal investment plans for 2023-24, taking into account market churn and trends from the previous fiscal year.

The end of fiscal year is a crucial period to make financial decisions that will impact the latter years. It isn't sufficient to work overtime for wealth; one's wealth should also strive for oneself. So, if you would like your income to thrive for you, invest it. Let's see what experts have to say on this.

Real Estate

The real estate market has enormous potential in industries such as hospitality, housing, commercial, retail, and manufacturing. It is among the quickest growing industries in the nation because it provides high yields and is regarded as a secure investment option. Whereas the risk is relatively low, the possibilities of real estate prices rise rapidly just after construction is finished and the geographical position of the land changes are indeed very high. Furthermore, when the investor requires large sums of money, these investments can be liquidated.

"If you fully understand how and when to invest funds in real estate, they can double their investment in a year. Because it includes an investment in tangible property, the value will gradually rise. Reduced volatility increases the likelihood of real estate investment in your portfolio. In this manner, you will ensure a high long-term return. Real estate, without a doubt, provides the highest return on investment. However, in order to make a profit, you must select the best period to sell your land or house," Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India said.

"Investment, in particular, provides consistent financial growth over time. A future investment strategy will alleviate financial stress after retirement. As a result, having a long-term plan is essential. Among the various types of investments, real estate investment is one of the fastest growing. Because funds invested in real estate are divided among various sectors. Retail businesses, buildings, manufacturing industries, hospitals, and so on are examples. Purchase land or property if you want to make a profit in a matter of days," Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group said.

Stocks and Mutual Funds

"Remember that when you are looking to get good returns, you must also be willing to take some risks. On that note, stocks continue to remain the number one option for anyone looking for strong returns by investing in companies/stocks in India and abroad. Stocks allow you to invest directly in growing companies and benefit from their profits. However, this is a high-risk investment option and those who do not understand markets should stay away from it," Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech said.

A more convenient option or alternative to direct equity (stocks) would be equity mutual funds. A mutual fund is a combination of companies in a particular sector. By investing in mutual funds, you get to diversify your money across many companies and sectors. You can seek the help of a mutual fund advisor for the selection of the best funds according to your goals. Alternatives, such as real estate and commodities like gold are also lucrative investment options that can give good returns over time, he added.

Commodities

Commodities may be a good investment option in 2023. Below are the some important commodities which can give better return to investors in 2023. Gold has given 70.12% return in the last 10 years as per data, Gold is a safe haven asset amid all asset classes, A safe haven asset is one which is expected to hold or increase in value during periods of economic uncertainty and market turbulence. Investors seek safe haven assets in such times in order to limit their exposure to possible downturns in the market.

"Recently, the People's Bank of China reported that it bought 32 tonnes of gold in November. According to reports, the central bank bought gold when prices were around $1,650 an ounce. China's gold reserves now stand at 1,980 tonnes. Last month the World Gold Council said that central banks bought 400 tonnes of gold in the third quarter. The WGC noted that this is the largest single quarter of demand from this sector, according to their records. As per technical chart Gold is looking very good, If we talk about levels 53000-52000 are the best levels for investors to invest in Gold for 10-15% expected return in 2023," Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity Limited said.

"World Crude oil demand is rising day by day. Historically, annual average world oil demand has risen from 21.4 million barrels/day in 1960 to 62.9m, 76.5m and 89.9m b/d in 1980, 2000 and 2013, respectively. It is currently projected to average 91.0m b/d in 2014 and 108.5m b/d in 2035. Taken together, this means that demand may eventually turn out to have increased by around five times in the space of three-quarters of a century, from 1960 to 2035. If we talk about data, MCX Crude oil hits 9996 level in March 2022, currently it is trading near 5900 level, which is almost 41% down from its top, Technically 5600-5500 are the best investment prices for investors, MCX Crude can again hit 7500 level in 2023," said Amit.

Investments can give you maximum returns when you choose the right option and invest accordingly. There is no such thing as this option is best. It all depends on the need, purpose, and worldwide scenario and not to forget the risks you are willing to take, if we talk about long-term investment.

