Zepto appoints Ankit Agarwal as Chief Product Officer

Zepto news: Quick-commerce and logistics company Zepto has elevated Ankit Agarwal, the Special Vice President (SVP) for Product, to the position of Chief Product Officer, the company said on Friday (September 8). Agarwal joined Zepto in August 2022, and has worked with companies like Adobe, Flipkart, Delhivery.

Agarwal said his focus will be on building a product team that makes the "most customer-obsessed choices, and at the same time operates with very high financial discipline."

"We have built our entire last-mile delivery stack and warehouse management system in-house in less than 6 months. (Ankit) has been a driving force in changing how we think about problems as a business and trying to solve them in a scalable manner and structurally, through technology and product," Co-founder and CTO Kaivalya Vohra said.

Vohra said a lot of work is still required across the value chain for the recently-turned unicorn, and hinted at elevating the shopping experience through a "massive revamp" on the app for launching new categories and offerings.

The Mumbai-headquartered company raised USD 200 million (around Rs 1,653 crore) last month, becoming the only startup to turn unicorn in 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

