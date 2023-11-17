Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) World Cup final 2023: Hotel prices rise up to Rs 1 lakh in Ahmedabad ahead of India-Australia match

World Cup final 2023: The ICC ODI World Cup final 2023 countdown has reached a fever pitch, especially for cricket enthusiasts eager to witness India's showdown against Australia in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 (Sunday).

However, fans face unexpected hurdles in their efforts to be part of this historic moment. Basic accommodations now come with a hefty price tag of Rs 10,000 per night, while luxury hotels are charging close to Rs 1 lakh for a night's stay in the city.

Air ticket price at all-time high:

Flight prices have also soared, showing a 200-300 per cent increase for round-trip tickets to Ahmedabad. Flights from Delhi on the eve of the final now cost Rs 15,000.

Securing accommodation and tickets has become a herculean challenge. Following the announcement of World Cup schedule, fans were met with a surge in flight costs and exorbitant hotel tariff. The situation worsened as India secured their spot in the final, with hotel prices in Ahmedabad skyrocketing.

This is not the first time cricket has caused such a stir in the city. A similar scenario had unfolded for the India-Pakistan match on October 15, when hotel tariff touched new heights.

ONLINE HOTEL BOOKING:

Online platforms like Booking.com, MakeMyTrip, and Agoda have witnessed a significant spike in searches for stays in Ahmedabad, mirroring the demand seen during the India-Pakistan clash.

Match ticket price:

The final batch of match tickets, which went on sale on November 13, sold out rapidly. The cheapest ticket, available on BookMyShow, was priced at Rs 10,000. The Men in Blue's remarkable unbeaten streak in the tournament has only added to the anticipation surrounding the final, turning it into a once-in-a-lifetime event for cricket fans nationwide.

