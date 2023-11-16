India vs Australia in World Cup FINAL after 20 years: How both teams stack up against each other in WC events?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins at World Cup 2023

India and Australia are facing each other in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 19. India beat New Zealand to reach in World Cup final for the fourth time while five-time champions ended South Africa's run and will be featuring in the record-stretching eighth final.

Both cricket giants currently occupy the top two spots in the ODI rankings and have been exceptional in the 2023 edition. India beat Australia by six wickets in Chennai in their first game of this edition and have stretched the winning run to 10 victories.

On the other hand, Australia lose the opening two games but registered eight successive wins to display their dominance in the tournament. India remain strong favourites in the final but Australia hold the upper hand due to the past results against India in the marquee.

India and Australia first clashed in the mega-tournament during the 1983 edition where Kapil Dev's side suffered a huge 162-run defeat. India quickly took revenge by recording a 118-run win in their last group-stage game of the tournament. Since then, both teams have faced each other 13 times in ODI World Cup history with Australia dominating the head-to-head record by 8 wins and 5 defeats.

Australia also emerged winners when they beat India by 125 runs in the 2003 final at the Wanderers. India also suffered a heartbreaking 95-run defeat in the semifinal of the 2015 edition in Sydney.

But going into the final of the 2023 edition, India boasts a superior head-to-head record against Australia in recent ODIs. They have won three of their last four World Cup encounters against Australia and have a home advantage as well. Despite mixed results in past encounters, both teams are expected to produce a thrilling encounter on Sunday for sure.

India vs Australia ODI World Cup head-to-head record:

Matches India Won Australia Won No Result 13 5 8 0

India vs Australia ODI World Cup encounters:

World Cup edition Winner 1 1983 Australia won by 162 runs 2 1983 India won by 118 runs 3 1987 Australia won by 1 run 4 1987 India won by 56 runs 5 1992 Australia won by 1 run 6 1996 Australia won by 16 7 1999 Australia won by 77 8 2003 Australia won by 9 wickets 9 2003 - Final Australia won by 125 runs 10 2011 India won by 5 wickets 11 2015 - Semifinal Australia won by 95 runs 12 2019 India won by 36 runs 13 2023 India won by 6 wickets 14 2023 - Final

