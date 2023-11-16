PM Modi likely to visit Ahmedabad to watch ICC World Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

World Cup 2023 Final: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the ICC World Cup final match, to be played on November 19 in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera. The Indian team has already quilified for the final match.

India will play against either Australia or South Africa in the final match as the second semi-final is underway in Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Indian team's performance in the ongoing tournament has been spectacular so far as it hasn't lost a single game.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News