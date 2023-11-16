Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
  5. PM Modi likely to visit Ahmedabad to watch ICC World Cup final

PM Modi likely to visit Ahmedabad to watch ICC World Cup final

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the ICC World Cup final match, to be played on November 19 in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera. The Indian team has already quilified for the final match.

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: November 16, 2023 21:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

World Cup 2023 Final: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the ICC World Cup final match, to be played on November 19 in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera. The Indian team has already quilified for the final match. 

India will play against either Australia or South Africa in the final match as the second semi-final is underway in Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Indian team's performance in the ongoing tournament has been spectacular so far as it hasn't lost a single game. 

More to follow...

