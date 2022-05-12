Who is Campbell Wilson, Air India's new CEO and Managing Director

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Campbell Wilson, Air India's new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (MD)

Tata Sons on Thursday announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (MD) of Air India. The Air India board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement. Earlier, Turkish Airlines head Ilker Ayci had been appointed as the Air India CEO by the Tatas, but he subsequently declined the offer on March 1.

Air India would benefit from Wilson's added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India, was quoted as saying in a statement.

"I look forward to working with him (Wilson) in building a world-class airline," he added.

Who is Campbell Wilson, new CEO, Air India?

Campbell Wilson, 50, is the CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. He has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.

Campbell Wilson has 26 years of experience in the aviation industry.

Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality, Wilson said, as he was appointed as the new CEO.

"I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition," Wilson added.

In January 2022, the Centre handed over the management control of national carrier Air India to a subsidiary of Tata Sons.

With this, Air India's strategic disinvestment was complete after the Centre received a consideration of Rs 2,700 crore from the strategic partner -- Talace -- which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

ALSO READ | India's retail inflation soars to 7.79%, higher than April last year

ALSO READ | Tata Sons appoints Campbell Wilson as new CEO and MD of Air India

Latest Business News