India's retail inflation soars to 7.79%, higher than April last year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Retail inflation as of April 2022 stands at 7.79 per cent.

Highlights India retail inflation for April stands at 7.79 per cent

In March, the figure stood at 6.95 per cent

The Centre has tasked the RBI with keeping the retail inflation under 2 to 6 per cent

India's Retail Inflation: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for April 2022 stands at 7.79% against 6.95% in March 2022 and 4.21% in April 2021. The consumer price-based inflation figure has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) upper tolerance limit for four straight months. The Centre has tasked the RBI with the job of keeping the retail inflation between 2 to 6 per cent.

In March, the Consumer price-based inflation jumped to 6.95 per cent, mainly on account of costlier food items, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.07 per cent in February. The inflation in the food basket was 7.68 per cent in March, up from 5.85 per cent in the preceding.

Latest Business News