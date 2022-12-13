UP to become hub of defence, aerospace and healthcare sectors; MoUs of over Rs 1,000 cr inked

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP to become hub of defence, aerospace and healthcare sectors

UP Global Investors Summit 2023: The Uttar Pradesh government, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is leaving no stone unturned to propel the state on to track of all round development. As Uttar Pradesh gears to host the Global Investors Summit 2023, some huge investment intent memorandum of understanding (MoUs) have already been inked.

During the recently held CEO’s Roundtable Meeting in Montreal, Canada, Abhishek Prakash, CEO Invest UP met Gurvinder Chohan Founder & CEO, QSTC Inc. and Hilmi Quraishi, Chief Mentor and Co-Founder, ZMQ Global and signed two Investment Intent (MoUs) over Rs. 1,000 crore in defence, aerospace and healthcare sectors.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana and Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal and senior UP government officials showcased investment ppportunities in Uttar Pradesh during the Montreal meet.

The investment will further boost employment opportunities in the state providing jobs to hundreds of young people.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government is also organizing roadshows in 16 countries and seven major Indian cities for UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023), which will be held in February, to propagate the investment attractiveness of Uttar Pradesh and garner investment.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy as per the intention of PM Modi. Global Investors Summit 2023 is a step taken to fulfil the same goal.

