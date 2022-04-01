Mumbaikars, this isn't April fools: Uber prices will now go up as company hikes fares by 15%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI “Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15 percent,” Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.

App-based taxi firm Uber on Friday said it has raised fares by 15 percent for travel in Mumbai to offset the impact of rising fuel prices.

Diesel and petrol prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per liter each between March 22, when they were hiked by 80 paise per liter after a hiatus of 137 days, and March 31.

“Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15 percent,” Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.

He said the rise in fares was to “help cushion” drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, adding “we listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern.”

The online taxi-hailing service in the statement also said that over the coming weeks, it will continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as “needed.”

