Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder, check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

Cooking gas price hike, LPG cylinder price hike: From April 1, commercial LPG cylinder becomes more expensive. The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas was increased by Rs 250 per 19-kilogram cylinder from Friday.

After the revision, the price of 19-kg cylinder in the national capital stands at Rs 2,253 per unit. In Kolkata, a cylinder will cost Rs 2,351. In Mumbai and Chennai, it will carry a price tag of Rs 2,205 and 2,406, respectively.

Restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

The price of non-subsidised 14.2-kilogram cylinders, however, was kept unchanged at existing levels today. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is Rs 949.50 in the national capital. In some places, a unit costs Rs 1,000.

Earlier on March 22, domestic cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder as state oil firms ended an over four-and-a-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision. Before this, LPG rates were last revised on October 6, 2021.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in the country.

Latest Business News